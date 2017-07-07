Germans Arrest Suspect In Volkswagen Case After U.S. Charges

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
LIVE VIDEO: El Centro College Holds Memorial In Remembrance Of Dallas Police Ambush

Germans Arrest Suspect In Volkswagen Case After U.S. Charges

July 7, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Audi, diesel emissions, diesel emissions test, emissions tests, Environmental Protection Agency, nitrogen oxide emissions, Volkswagen

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Friday they have arrested a former employee of the Volkswagen unit Audi in connection with the company’s diesel scandal.

The office of the prosecutors of the city of Munich said the man worked in engine development in the southern German city of Neckarsulm and is accused of fraud and unfair advertising.

The prosecutors did not confirm whether the individual was Giovanni Pamio, who was accused Thursday by U.S. authorities of giving the orders to program diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests.

Pamio, 60 and an Italian citizen, is a former Audi executive and based in Neckarsulm.

He’s the eighth former Volkswagen employee charged in the case that is being investigated by the FBI and the Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal unit. One of the employees is scheduled for sentencing this month, another is in custody in the U.S. and five others are German citizens.

Volkswagen has admitted that its Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi vehicles with 2-liter and 3-liter diesel engines were programmed to turn pollution controls on during government treadmill tests and turn them off while on the road. The scheme went on for years before being discovered in tests conducted by West Virginia University. The scandal has cost Volkswagen more than $20 billion in criminal penalties and lawsuit settlements.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Detroit, Pamio is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cleveland attorney Terry Brennan was representing Pamio. Brennan would not comment when reached Thursday evening.

The complaint says Pamio was head of Thermodynamics in Audi’s Diesel Development Department in Neckarsulm, leading a team of engineers who designed emissions controls from 2006 through November of 2015.

He and other unidentified conspirators determined it was impossible to calibrate a 3-liter diesel engine to meet U.S. nitrogen oxide emissions standards within design constraints imposed by other VW departments. So Pamio “directed Audi employees to design and implement software functions to cheat the standard U.S. emissions tests,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Pamio and others then failed to disclose the software and knowingly misrepresented that the engines complied with U.S. pollution standards, according to the complaint.

In 2008, engineers who designed the cheating system sent a presentation to Audi senior management, including Pamio, that detailed it, according to the complaint. That year, several Audi managers concluded the software was “indefensible.” An Audi manager in 2013 sent an email about discussing the system with U.S. regulators, but Pamio, the complaint stated, argued that disclosure would be “too risky!”

Volkswagen already has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay a $2.8 billion penalty.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch