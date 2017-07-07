“Little” Officer Pays Big Respects To Fallen 5

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Paying his respects in style at a vigil in downtown Dallas, 7-year-old Melquiades Irrizary wore a uniform similar to those worn by officers slain on July 7, 2016.

Donning a youth-sized DPD replica, “Izzy” (as he prefers to be called) showed even some of the youngest have a full grasp of the tragedy that night one year ago today.

The plastic badge and toy gun on his belt are clearly just for show‚ but there’s nothing fake about why Izzy wears it, and why he and his mother chose to attend the remembrance.

“Izzy wants to be a police officer when he grows up,” said the boy’s mother Abigail.

She’s a police dispatcher and Izzy’s father is a police sergeant.

“I was in the dispatch area when everything happened, and every day is hard,” recalled Abigail.

With law enforcement in the family, and a deep respect for the job it’s no wonder Izzy wants to be an officer when he grows up.

“To one day grow up, help the city and protect it from all the criminals and the bad people,” said Izzy.

It’s the mantra of all officers past and present… and it’s why so many people came together a year after the ambush to say thank you and honor the fallen.

“I just wanted to come do the walk and unite and show that we are all here together as one,” said David Schindler.

Another person who paid tribute on a warm Friday night echoed Schindler’s sentiment.

“They are the most loyal the best officers. We trust them. We honor them and we respect them,” said Shannon Stephens.