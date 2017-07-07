CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Meet The Candidates For Dallas Police Chief Police

July 7, 2017 9:56 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Candidates interviewing for Dallas Police Chief will be available for a citizen meet and greet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., second floor foyer.

Also on Tuesday, the candidates will participate in panel interviews with partners in the law enforcement community; leaders from the faith-based community; members of the various police associations; advocates who lead police support groups; and other neighborhood and community leaders.

On Monday, the candidates will tour various police facilities and parts of Dallas and will attend a private reception Monday evening with key community stakeholders.

The official list of candidates interviewing for the new Police Chief are:

• Malik Aziz, Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department
• Carmen Best, Deputy Chief, Seattle Police Department
• U. Renee Hall, Deputy Chief, Detroit Police Department
• Michel Moore, First Assistant Chief, Los Angeles Police Department
• Luther Reynolds, Assistant Chief, Montgomery County (Maryland) Police Department
• Gary Tittle, Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department
• Rick Watson, Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

City Manager T.C. Broadnax will determine next steps after the interview process is concluded on Wednesday.

