Meet The Candidates For Dallas Police Chief Police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Candidates interviewing for Dallas Police Chief will be available for a citizen meet and greet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., second floor foyer.
Also on Tuesday, the candidates will participate in panel interviews with partners in the law enforcement community; leaders from the faith-based community; members of the various police associations; advocates who lead police support groups; and other neighborhood and community leaders.
On Monday, the candidates will tour various police facilities and parts of Dallas and will attend a private reception Monday evening with key community stakeholders.
The official list of candidates interviewing for the new Police Chief are:
• Malik Aziz, Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department
• Carmen Best, Deputy Chief, Seattle Police Department
• U. Renee Hall, Deputy Chief, Detroit Police Department
• Michel Moore, First Assistant Chief, Los Angeles Police Department
• Luther Reynolds, Assistant Chief, Montgomery County (Maryland) Police Department
• Gary Tittle, Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department
• Rick Watson, Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department
City Manager T.C. Broadnax will determine next steps after the interview process is concluded on Wednesday.