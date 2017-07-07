ME’s Office: Shavon Randle Died From Gunshot Wounds

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A 13-year-old Lancaster girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, died from two gunshot wounds, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s report says Shavon Randle was shot in the head and torso.

Docs: 13yo Lancaster kidnapped girl was shot to death. Man also found dead in vacant house was shot. Found lying on gun. poss shootout @KRLD — L.P. Phillips (@lpphillips) July 7, 2017

The report says Michael Titus, who was found dead with the teen, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Med Examiner says 13yo Shavon Randle was shot in head and body. Michael Titus shot in head. Police do not think it was murder suicide @KRLD — L.P. Phillips (@lpphillips) July 7, 2017

Furthermore, Titus’ body was found lying on a gun in his right hand.

Police say they are treating both deaths as homicides.

The bodies of Randle and Titus were discovered late Saturday night at a house near Kiest Boulevard and Sunnyvale Street in East Oak Cliff.

The Lancaster Police Department has charged two suspects with kidnapping.

According to an arrest warrant for one of the kidnapping suspects, police believe that Randle was taken for ransom. Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson are behind bars in Dallas, arrested last Saturday and charged with aggravated kidnapping. The warrant states that Randle was payback for a drug robbery.

Two additional suspects are in jail on drug charges.

A relative of Randle told authorities that her boyfriend stole a large amount of drugs last Monday. She then received a phone call from a man claiming that he had Randle. The suspects allegedly told the relative, “Give us our s*** back or we are going to kill her.”

An anonymous informant told FBI agents that the suspect on the phone was known as ‘Trey,’ later confirmed by officials to be Owens. The informant also explained that “a male stole his narcotics from Motel 6 and that he was going to kidnap a child to get his narcotics back.”

All of this corroborates the story that family members of Titus had been saying: “He robbed them, they retaliated.”