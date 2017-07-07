Moustakas & Turner Elected To MLB All-Star Teams

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
July 7, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Justin Turner, kansas city royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mike Moustakas, MLB, MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) – Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas have been elected to the All-Star Game in online voting for the final initial roster spots.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions at Tuesday’s game in Miami. Davis did not join the Cubs until the offseason, after Chicago’s first World Series title since 1908.

The last World Series champion with one All-Star was in 2007, when Albert Pujols was the only player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, topping Freddie Freeman’s 19.7 million in 2013, the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Moustakas, who also won the final spot vote in 2015, received 15.6 million ballots.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon was third, followed by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds and Miami first baseman Justin Bour, who will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts was second in the AL vote, followed by the Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus and Tampa Bay first baseman Logan Morrison.

Additional All-Stars will be picked for injured players.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

