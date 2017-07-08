2 Dead In Shooting At Mesquite Park

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds at a Mesquite park Friday night, according to police.
Officers responded to a shooting call at Shands Park just after 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found two deceased men with gunshot wounds.
Police have identified one of the deceased men as 18-year-old Lazarious Harrell. The identity of the second deceased man has not been released.
Officers also discovered that a third victim, who was identified as 19-year-old Tremone Dixon-Bagley, also suffered from gunshot wounds but was transported to an emergency room by bystanders.
Mesquite police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects in the shooting.