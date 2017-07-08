STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

2 Dead In Shooting At Mesquite Park

July 8, 2017 2:34 PM
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds at a Mesquite park Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Shands Park just after 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found two deceased men with gunshot wounds.

Police have identified one of the deceased men as 18-year-old Lazarious Harrell. The identity of the second deceased man has not been released.

Officers also discovered that a third victim, who was identified as 19-year-old Tremone Dixon-Bagley, also suffered from gunshot wounds but was transported to an emergency room by bystanders.

Mesquite police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects in the shooting.

