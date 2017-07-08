STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police: 41-Year-Old Man, Suspect Shot To Death At Dallas Home

July 8, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Cameron McDaniel, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Simpson Stuart Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a residence that left the homeowner and a suspect dead early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the shooting call in the 4800 block of Simpson Stuart Road just after 12:15 a.m. They say a homeowner was arriving at his home and was parking his vehicle when he was confronted by two men wearing ski masks.

According to police, the suspects shot the man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Cameron McDaniel. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police also say one of the suspects was shot and killed during the confrontation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 214.671.3702 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

