Man In Custody After SWAT Standoff At Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a standoff with SWAT officers at a Dallas apartment complex.

Police say officers were called to the apartment complex on Shady Brook Lane just after 7:00 a.m. for a man who was vandalizing a vehicle. The suspect confronted police with a bat and a long knife when they arrived.

A woman told CBS 11 the suspect slashed her truck’s tires.

According to police, after being confronted by officers, the suspect went inside an apartment and refused to leave. SWAT officers arrived and ordered the man to surrender while asking residents to stay indoors.

Police say a female witness was inside the same apartment as the suspect. Officers could be heard telling the suspect over a loud speaker, “do the right choice, man. Just let her come out.”

“They said ‘come out, we won’t hurt you. If we have to come in and get violent… do the right thing’ is what they just kept saying,” said resident Jack Cassels.

SWAT officers eventually made entry into the apartment and took the suspect into custody just after 1:20 p.m. There were no injuries during the standoff.

The man is being charged with felony criminal mischief.