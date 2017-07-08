Memorial Concert Honors Officers Killed In Dallas Ambush

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Dallas Five Memorial Concert, music is playing a part in honoring and reflecting on the five Dallas officers who were killed in an ambush a year ago.

For many, like Dallas Police Assistant Chief Gary Tittle, being able to keep composure during this past year of healing was important. But some days were hard.

“For myself, it’s simply like ripping off a scab. And you know there’s that wound still under there,” said Assistant Chief Tittle. “The wound’s getting smaller. But there will always be that scar.”

“Five” is much more than a number to officers in attendance at the memorial concert. It’s a purpose that inspires them to keep working.

“We’re still going to go out there and do our job and do a good job and make sure we’re helping out our community,” said Tamera Cantu, a special agent for the IRS in criminal investigation.

Cantu hopes the flood of support will keep pouring in from the community as it moves forward during the one-year anniversary of the July 7 ambush.

A silent auction was also held at the concert to raise money for the fallen officers’ families. Organizers say around $8,000 was raised during Saturday’s auction.

While Saturday’s concert won’t erase of the pain of losing loved ones, it’s helping to ease it through music and memories.

“It’s close to home for all of us because we’re all family together in law enforcement,” said Cantu.