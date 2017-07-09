Man Arrested For Capital Murder Of Cathedral Of Hope Employee

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a 22-year-old man for the capital murder of an employee of one of the nation’s largest LGBT churches.

Officers responded to an apartment on Friday after a friend discovered Robert Lee Covington’s body in a bed. The medical examiner says the 54-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide due to suffocation and affixation.

Through the investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Yevin Rushing Saturday night for capital murder with a $500,000 bond.

According to court documents, Rushing admitted to police that he met Covington on Craigslist. He’s accused of using duct tape to suffocate Covington before stealing property like a Rolex watch.

The documents also revealed Rushing returned to Covington’s home in a U-Haul truck but left after seeing police at the scene.

Covington was known as a beloved employee at the Cathedral of Hope. In a statement, Rev. Dr. Neil G Cazares-Thomas said, “Lee was my personal assistant, but he was so much, much more than that. He was much loved by everyone at Cathedral of Hope and will be sorely missed.”

Neighbors reported seeing a suspicious man in the neighborhood and got his license plate number from his vehicle. This helped lead detectives to Rushing.