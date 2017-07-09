Vehicle Rollover Kills 1, Injures 4 In Fort Worth

July 9, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Fort Worth, Rollover Accident, Single-vehicle accident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A single vehicle rollover crash in Fort Worth killed a driver and injured four others, including children, according to police.

Authorities responded to the accident just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday at southbound North Freeway at Western Center Boulevard.

Police say the male driver was pronounced dead the scene. A female passenger and a five-year-old child were transported to John Peter Smith hospital in fair condition.

According to police, a three-year-old and a one-year-old child were also transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say the driver was accompanied by his family in the vehicle. They say he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle while driving. While attempting to gain control of the vehicle, he went into a muddy area towards a median where his vehicle rolled over a couple of times.

