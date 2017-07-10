DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

10 Water-Related Deaths In Texas During Fourth Of July

July 10, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Boating, drowning, fourth of july, Texas Parks & Wildlife

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas officials say 10 people died in water-related incidents across the state during the extended Fourth of July weekend.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says three of the deaths involved boating-related incidents, including a couple whose bodies were found in Lake Livingston in East Texas.

Game wardens also responded to seven non-boating related drownings on Texas public waters.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says game wardens made 55 arrests of individuals accused of operating a boat while intoxicated along with 9 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

During the long holiday weekend, Texas game wardens conducted enhanced boating safety and compliance checks on 17,845 vessels carrying 60,673 boaters.

