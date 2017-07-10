2 Ex-North Texas Jailers Plead Guilty In 2015 Inmate Death

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two ex-jailers in North Texas have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts in connection to the 2015 death of an inmate who was restrained.

Court records show 58-year-old Steven Schmidt and 34-year-old Pedro Medina reached plea deals Monday in Fort Worth. Both worked at the Arlington City Jail during the incarceration of 42-year-old Jonathan Ryan Paul.

Records show Paul was arrested in March 2015 following a domestic disturbance call at his apartment complex and he became disruptive. An autopsy determined jail restraints, pepper spray and Paul’s acute psychosis contributed to his death.

Schmidt and Medina were originally charged with criminally negligent homicide. Schmidt, who retired, pleaded guilty to official oppression. Medina, who was fired, pleaded guilty to assault with bodily injury.

Arlington last year reached a $1.25 million settlement with Paul’s relatives.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Office released the following statement on the guilty pleas:

After considering all the evidence and the circumstances of these cases and talking with the family of Jonathan Paul, this agreement was determined to be the best response to the level of personal involvement of these defendants.

Both defendants will have to strictly uphold the conditions imposed by the court in order to successfully complete their sentences. We are hopeful their accountability for their roles in this tragedy will bring some measure of closure for the Paul family.

