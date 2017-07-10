3rd Man Charged In Kidnapping Of Texas Girl Found Murdered

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators say a third man has been charged in the abduction of a 13-year-old North Texas girl found dead in an abandoned Dallas house with another slain person.
Dallas County jail records show 21-year-old Desmond Jones was being held Monday on an aggravated kidnapping charge, with bond at $100,000. Officials say the drug-related case involves the June 28 abduction of Shavon Randle from nearby Lancaster.
The girl and Michael Titus were discovered shot to death July 1. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Shavon died from two gunshot wounds and both deaths have been deemed homicides.
Jones initially was charged with failure to report a felony. But an arrest affidavit says Jones was present when Shavon was abducted.
Two other men remain jailed on aggravated kidnapping charges.
An attorney to speak for Jones didn’t immediately return a message Monday.
