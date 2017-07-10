Amazon Prime Offers Deals For All

Hundreds of Amazon employees in North Texas, and almost as many robots, are gearing up for the company’s annual day of deals.

This year, the online retail giant has promised “Prime Day” will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items.

Here’s what you need to know:

You’ve got 30 hours to shop after it kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Monday. Amazon said new deals will be offered every five minutes.

You can track deals ahead of time through the Amazon app where the company has already started posting deals. You can even set an alert for when the offer begins.

Customers shopping with Amazon’s Alexa will get access to deals two hours before anyone else. Those using the virtual assistant will also have access to more than 100 exclusive offers.

Some deal you can expect to find:

Alexa Amazon Echo

Was: $179.99

Now: $99.99

Amazon Echo Dot

Was: $50

Now: $34.99+

Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks

TV Deals

Alexa Enabled Fire Tablets

Tablet Flash Sale

Virtual Reality Headsets + Controllers

Was: $109.99

Now: $29.99

Drones With HD Cameras

Was: $70

Now: $35

Car Bluetooth Adapter For Smartphone Music Streaming

Was: $35.99

Now: $14.99

iPhone Flash Drives 64GB

Was: $79.99

Now: $32.99

Unlocked Smartphones

Smart Outlets With Remote Control

Was: $40.00

Now: $11.99

Power Bank With Built In Lightning Connector

Was: $47

Now: $23

Apple iPhone and iPad Lightning Charge Cables

Was: $15.99

Now: $7.99

Dashcams With Front and Back Cameras

Was: $170

Now: $120

Hands-Free Calling, Music Streaming & Phone Charger

Was: $50

Now: $26.99

4-Device Car Charger

Was: $35.99

Now: $14.99

Baby Monitor + WiFi Surveillance Camera: – 720p

Was: $120

Now: $49.99

Bamboo Wireless Stereo Bluetooth System

Was: $220

Now: $66

LED Bluetooth Speakers + FM Radio

Was: $70

Now: $14.99

Karaoke System + Two Bluetooth Microphones

Was: $120.99

Now: $62.99

WiFi Signal Boosters & Dual Band Extenders

Was: $99.98

Now: $49.99

Indoor / Outdoor Wireless Weather System

Was: $31

Now: $18

Leather Fashion Shoulder Bags

Was: $80

Now: $29.99

Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifiers

Was: $100

Now: $39.99

French Press Coffee & Tea Makers

Was: $32

Now: $12

Top Fidget Spinners 3-5 Minute Spin

Was: $30

Now: $7.99

App Controlled Treadmill

Was: $1000

Now: $530

Fitness Gear and Fitness Accessories

Luggage Sale