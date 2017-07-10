Amazon Prime Offers Deals For All

Hundreds of Amazon employees in North Texas, and almost as many robots, are gearing up for the company’s annual day of deals.
This year, the online retail giant has promised “Prime Day” will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items.
Here’s what you need to know:
You’ve got 30 hours to shop after it kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Monday. Amazon said new deals will be offered every five minutes.
You can track deals ahead of time through the Amazon app where the company has already started posting deals. You can even set an alert for when the offer begins.
Customers shopping with Amazon’s Alexa will get access to deals two hours before anyone else. Those using the virtual assistant will also have access to more than 100 exclusive offers.
Some deal you can expect to find:
Alexa Amazon Echo
Was: $179.99
Now: $99.99
Amazon Echo Dot
Was: $50
Now: $34.99+
Virtual Reality Headsets + Controllers
Was: $109.99
Now: $29.99
Drones With HD Cameras
Was: $70
Now: $35
Car Bluetooth Adapter For Smartphone Music Streaming
Was: $35.99
Now: $14.99
iPhone Flash Drives 64GB
Was: $79.99
Now: $32.99
Smart Outlets With Remote Control
Was: $40.00
Now: $11.99
Power Bank With Built In Lightning Connector
Was: $47
Now: $23
Apple iPhone and iPad Lightning Charge Cables
Was: $15.99
Now: $7.99
Dashcams With Front and Back Cameras
Was: $170
Now: $120
Hands-Free Calling, Music Streaming & Phone Charger
Was: $50
Now: $26.99
4-Device Car Charger
Was: $35.99
Now: $14.99
Baby Monitor + WiFi Surveillance Camera: – 720p
Was: $120
Now: $49.99
Bamboo Wireless Stereo Bluetooth System
Was: $220
Now: $66
LED Bluetooth Speakers + FM Radio
Was: $70
Now: $14.99
Karaoke System + Two Bluetooth Microphones
Was: $120.99
Now: $62.99
WiFi Signal Boosters & Dual Band Extenders
Was: $99.98
Now: $49.99
Indoor / Outdoor Wireless Weather System
Was: $31
Now: $18
Leather Fashion Shoulder Bags
Was: $80
Now: $29.99
Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifiers
Was: $100
Now: $39.99
French Press Coffee & Tea Makers
Was: $32
Now: $12
Top Fidget Spinners 3-5 Minute Spin
Was: $30
Now: $7.99
App Controlled Treadmill
Was: $1000
Now: $530
Fitness Gear and Fitness Accessories