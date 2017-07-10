DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Car Crashes Into Texas ‘Fixer Upper’ House In Suspected DWI

July 10, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Fixer Upper, HGTV, Waco

WACO (AP) – Police arrested a suspected drunken driver after investigators say his vehicle plowed into the so-called 3 Little Pigs House featured in the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.”

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Waco police say the crash early Saturday left the car wedged inside the house. The vehicle smashed through a front area of the renovated residence.

Police say the homeowners, Ken and Kelly Downs, were asleep in an interior bedroom and weren’t hurt. Their house was featured last year during season three of “Fixer Upper.”

Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton says the driver, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

Waco Fire Department officials say it appears the car crashed through two walls. Tire tracks show parts of the yard were gouged by the vehicle.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

