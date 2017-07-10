CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Controversy Brewing Over Interviews Of Dallas Police Chief Finalists

July 10, 2017 7:04 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, Next Generation Action Network], The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Association is against Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) interviewing the seven finalists to become the next Dallas Police Chief.

He’s is one of 56 panelists from various neighborhood groups and police-affiliated organizations selected by Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax to speak with the candidates and then give him feedback.

“The city manager is new, he may not have been aware of some of the difficulties we’ve had in the past and his rhetoric. We are not too happy about this,” said the Secretary-Treasurer of the Dallas Police Association, James Parnell.

dallas police badge dpd Controversy Brewing Over Interviews Of Dallas Police Chief Finalists

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

NGAN planned the protest march in downtown Dallas July 7 of last year.

It was toward the end of that march, when a sniper — unaffiliated with the group — killed five police officers in an ambush.

President of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization in Dallas,George Aranda, said emotions are still raw among rank and file officers. “I think it’s out of bounds. It’s out of order and our association is not supporting it.”

For his part, Alexander said while he has spoken out against rogue police officers he insists he is not against the police.

“It’s always about the policies and laws that allow rogue officers to get away with murder.”

In a statement, Broadnax said, “Police officers are charged with protecting everyone, so panelists should reflect the perspectives of a broad spectrum of our city. My commitment to transparency and inclusiveness will not be guided by popularity or be reduced to talking about specific individuals, groups, or organizations.”

But Alexander countered Broadnax’s statement, saying, “I am duly entitled to be on this panel and I believe the city council, the city of Dallas, and TC Broadnax’s administration feel like I’m worthy to be on this panel as well.”

But Aranda and Parnell said they wished the City Manager had talked with them before selecting Alexander.

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas said it supports the process set-up by the City Manager.

 

