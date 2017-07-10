Flash Flooding Brings Floating Cars, Flooded Businesses To Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Businesses at the intersection of Morton and Norwood Streets saw customers cars floating away after heavy rains pounded the area around W. 7th St. Sunday night. No one here was surprised to see it because it’s happened before.

“We’ve had some issues probably about five or six times in the past year and a half since we’ve opened,” said Varsity Tavern manager Euan Holden. “Its the location of where we are…all the roads kind of run down to the bottom area.”

“It pools in the intersection and stays there usually about an hour,” said Red Dogs Studio’s Roger Smith who works a little further down Morton, but is still affected.

When it happens cars are waterlogged. Businesses, even ones on higher ground, take on water.

“All it takes is one guy that is a little bit arrogant to drive through the street and it will create a huge wave that will send water into our location,” said Marcella LeBlanc, owner of The Velvet Box.

Fort Worth says this booming area was built over aging drainage pipes, and any fix will be very costly and require years of building.

So, Varsity Tavern was built for the floods. Sunday several inches of water covered part of the bar’s floor just like it’s supposed to. By Monday afternoon you couldn’t tell the place was affected.

“You know, the two owners were very smart when planning this place and they planned accordingly. So, when the rain does come hard and fast and we do get a lot of water in the building nothing gets damaged,” Holden said.

The floors are concrete and easily squeegeed dry. The furniture and electronics all sit up high, and the bar is raised to keep its liquor and drinkers dry. But they’ll warn you, it’s probably not a good idea to park out front.

“It’s unfortunate to see people driving to the area and not think that they’re going to get stuck. It gets pretty deep out there,” Holden said.

A City of Fort Worth spokesman said they’re hoping some public/private ventures will help at least keep the flash floods here from growing in the short term.