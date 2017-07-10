DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Hurricane Eugene Weakening Over Cooler Pacific Waters

July 10, 2017 6:31 AM
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Eugene is gradually weakening as it begins moving over cooler waters in the eastern Pacific.

A day after strengthening to a major, Category 3 storm, the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds early Monday had decreased to near 100 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional weakening is expected during the next two days as Eugene moves over cooler waters and it’s expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Monday night.

But the hurricane center says swells generated by the hurricane are affecting parts of the west coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and those swells will spread northward to parts of southern California. Those swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As of 4 a.m. Texas time, Eugene was centered about 540 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

