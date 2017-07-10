Facebook Hoax About Jayden K. Smith Spreads Online

PITTSBURGH (CBS LOCAL) – There is a new warning spreading like wildfire on Facebook, telling people not to accept a friend request or else they will be hacked.

Turns out that it is another hoax.

The message being spread warns users not to accept a friend request from someone named Jayden K. Smith because he is a hacker who will attack users.

The warnings vary, but they look something like this:

Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.

The website thatsnonsense.com said that it is just the latest in a string of fake hacker warnings.

Adding someone as your friend on Facebook will not compromise your account, but it is definitely recommended that you not add someone whom you do not know.