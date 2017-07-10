DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Stars Sign Radek Faksa To 3-Year Deal

July 10, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Stars, NHL, Radek Faksa

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars announced the signing of restricted free agent Radek Faksa on Monday.

Faksa will make $6.6 million over the next three seasons.

“We’re thrilled to have Radek locked in for the next three seasons as he is an important part of what we’re building here,” Stars GM Jim Nill said in a press release. “He has proven to be a trustworthy, 200-foot player and we fully expect him to continue growing in all areas of his game.”

The six-foot-three center is part of the young core of talented players the Stars have on the roster. Dallas selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Faksa had 12 goals and 21 assists in 80 games last season.

He’s projected to start on the Stars third line with Antoine Roussel and Brett Ritchie

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch