Stars Sign Radek Faksa To 3-Year Deal

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars announced the signing of restricted free agent Radek Faksa on Monday.
Faksa will make $6.6 million over the next three seasons.
“We’re thrilled to have Radek locked in for the next three seasons as he is an important part of what we’re building here,” Stars GM Jim Nill said in a press release. “He has proven to be a trustworthy, 200-foot player and we fully expect him to continue growing in all areas of his game.”
The six-foot-three center is part of the young core of talented players the Stars have on the roster. Dallas selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2012 draft.
Faksa had 12 goals and 21 assists in 80 games last season.
He’s projected to start on the Stars third line with Antoine Roussel and Brett Ritchie