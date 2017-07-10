CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Suicidal Man Critically Burned After Taser Strike

July 10, 2017 9:50 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Flames, gasoline, suicidal, suspect burned, taser

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Tw0 Arlington police officers are on administrative leave after an incident that ended with a suspect, soaked in gasoline, on fire Monday afternoon.

It happened in a neighborhood near Arkansas Lane and New York Avenue.

Arlington Police say the man, who they’ve dealt with before, threatened to kill himself.

Responding officer were talking to him, when he allegedly jumped up.

Police confirm the officers fired tasers. Fire engulfed the suspect immediately.

Police said non-lethal force was the better option to try to subdue him.

They also claim he may have had a lighter in his hand, and are still investigating exactly what started the fire.

The man was severely burned. His family says he’s in critical condition.

Police haven’t found any item the man may have had in his hand.

Three officers were treated for smoke inhalation but are okay.

