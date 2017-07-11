Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In DFW

By Shawn S. Lealos

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a ton of places that serve great Mexican cuisine and even more that serve alcoholic drinks. This means when it comes to finding great frozen margaritas, there are a ton of choices. However, when it comes to finding the perfect frozen margarita anywhere, it is important to find the locations that don’t make pre-mixed drinks and actually work to make great ones from scratch. Here is a list of the best bars for frozen margaritas in the DFW area.

Mi Dia

1295 S. Main St.

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 421-4747

www.midiafromscratch.com

Mi Dia is a scratch Mexican restaurant in the Dallas area that also has a bar that honors the same scratch system the chef uses for the food. Mi Dia uses fresh ingredients and their frozen margaritas are potent, with 2.25 ounces of tequila in each drink. Mi Dia is also known for using lemons over limes in their frozen margaritas and using agave nectar to balance the taste and strength of their drinks. The house frozen margarita includes Sauza Blue Silver and specialties include the Violet Merengue, Strawberry Fields, and the Jalisco Twister with sangria.

Blue Mesa

7700 W. Northwest Highway

Dallas, TX 75255

(214) 378-8686

www.bluemesagrill.com

The Blue Mesa Grill has a number of locations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including stops in Dallas, Plano, Arlington, and Fort Worth. Opened in 1988 and actually named after a popular frozen blue margarita, the Blue Mesa is a Mexican restaurant that was created as one-half Mexican Grill and one-half tequila bar. Of course, with the name of Blue Mesa, the bar has classic blue margaritas served in 64-ounce craft jars that are made with 100-percent agave tequila. There is also a happy hour from 4-7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, with $4 large blue margaritas.

Mi Cocina

699 McKinney Ave., Suite 200

Dallas, TX 75204

(469) 533-5663

www.micocinarestaurants.com

When residents of the DFW area want a straight Tex-Mex dining experience, Mi Cocina is a perfect place to hit up. They have great Mexican food with a spicy taste and also serve some of the most potent margaritas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Their margarita choices come on the ice or made frozen to order and include some very interesting specialty choices. The Cucumber Margarita includes Casamigos Reposado Tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, with lime juice and a cucumber. They also offer a Jalapeno-Agave Margarita, the Mambo #5 with sangria, and a 150 calory Skinny Margarita.

Mariano’s

6300 Skillman St.

Dallas, TX 75231

(214) 691-3888

www.laharanch.com

Mariano Martinez opened up his first restaurant in 1971 in Dallas with $500 and a loan. It was an immediate success and they became known for their blended margaritas that were created with a Frozen Margarita Machine that he actually invented himself. Yes, this is the Mariano Martinez that made the frozen margarita machine that everyone uses today and his original is part of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Mariano’s is still making great frozen margaritas using 100 percent Blue Agave Tequila. There are now six locations around the Dallas area for tequila connoisseurs to choose from.

Mexican Eats Cafe

4713 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

(817) 738-6226

www.originalmexicaneatscafe.com

The Mexican Eats Cafe opened up in 1926 in Fort Worth and has been both a popular and historic restaurant ever since, even claiming former President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a frequent customer. The bar has great happy hour specials daily and even have big specials during Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys sporting events. Suggested frozen margaritas include their mango margarita, a very strong house margarita, and they even sell them in pitchers, which is an interesting concept as well.

