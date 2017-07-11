CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Short Police Chase

July 11, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: carjacking, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Lancaster Avenue, lewisville, Lewisville PD, police chase

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A short police chase in Fort Worth ended early Tuesday with a crash and the arrest of a carjacking suspect from Lewisville. The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. when officers were made aware of the vehicle on Lancaster Avenue.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, there had been a carjacking by gunpoint in Lewisville. But the victim left his phone inside of the stolen vehicle. Authorities were able to track the car using the phone’s location. Officials in Lewisville then told Fort Worth police where the suspect might be found.

Officers in Fort Worth spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect bolted and led police on a chase that lasted for only about six minutes. The pursuit ended when the suspect struck a curb and got a flat tire. He then hopped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot.

The carjacking suspect was caught about one block away, near the intersection of Sidney Street and Forbes Street. Officers did deploy one Taser shot. MedStar was called to the scene to check out the suspect, but he was not seriously hurt. He now faces a variety of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and evading arrest. His name has not been released.

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I wish Arlington pd knew how to solve crimes. Someone stole my new cargo trailer from my driveway, the pd don’t have the slightest clue.

