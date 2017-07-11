Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Short Police Chase

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A short police chase in Fort Worth ended early Tuesday with a crash and the arrest of a carjacking suspect from Lewisville. The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. when officers were made aware of the vehicle on Lancaster Avenue.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, there had been a carjacking by gunpoint in Lewisville. But the victim left his phone inside of the stolen vehicle. Authorities were able to track the car using the phone’s location. Officials in Lewisville then told Fort Worth police where the suspect might be found.

Officers in Fort Worth spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect bolted and led police on a chase that lasted for only about six minutes. The pursuit ended when the suspect struck a curb and got a flat tire. He then hopped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot.

The carjacking suspect was caught about one block away, near the intersection of Sidney Street and Forbes Street. Officers did deploy one Taser shot. MedStar was called to the scene to check out the suspect, but he was not seriously hurt. He now faces a variety of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and evading arrest. His name has not been released.