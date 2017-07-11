Child Gets 3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Thanks To UTA Graduate

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – A recent graduate at the University of Texas at Arlington has created a unique prosthetic for a little boy whose dad is a UTA professor.

At UTA’s “Fab Lab,” 8-year-old Garrett Clark’s story touched Adam Williams’ heart.

Williams designed and built a 3D-printed arm for Garrett after his dad, an associate professor at UTA, heard about the possibilities of the “Fab Lab.”

“I love building things. That alone makes me happy. But seeing that it actually helps someone is a warm, tingly feeling,” said Williams.

Garrett was fitted with a newer, custom-built arm.

“As the bicep flexes, it pulls on these cables and that closes the fingers. But this newer one is improved,” explained Williams about the arm.

Garrett saID he can’t wait to try things like swimming, bike riding and rock climbing after receiving his new arm. It even has a built-in laser and flashlight.

Right after receiving his new arm, the little boy used it to high-five his brother and arm wrestle his mother.

The next step for the lab is to work on flippers, which are in the prototype phase, to help Garrett swim. “I feel like everyone should have an opportunity to at least have a childhood,” said Williams.

Garrett’s father, Andrew Clark, hopes the new arm will help the child with his independence. “Part of the journey is seeing what’s going to happen,” he said.

Because the “Fab Lab” already owns the printer and customized the design for this product, the materials cost about $100 to print the prosthetic.

As Garrett grows, he may have to visit the lab again for modifications and adjustments.