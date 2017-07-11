Cowboys LB Wilson Told Police He “Had Road Rage” Before Arrest

July 11, 2017 5:11 PM
FRISCO (1080 KRLD) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson told Frisco police he “had road rage” after he allegedly backed his truck into a pedestrian last week.

Witnesses also accused Wilson of threatening a man with a rifle in the Toyota Stadium parking lot on July 4.

According to an affidavit released Tuesday, Wilson wanted to park in a spot that a woman was saving for a family member. The woman refused to move out of the way, so Wilson backed into her.

The affidavit then says that Wilson pulled out an unloaded AR15, “causing (the man) to fear death or serious bodily injury to himself.”

The man then informed a police officer of the incident and identified Wilson as the suspect.

According to the affidavit, Wilson denied having weapons or backing into anyone in the parking lot.

After police arrested him for their safety, he allegedly told them he backed into a spot and pulled a weapon out of his truck.

It’s not known if the woman was injured in the incident.

Toyota Stadium has banned Wilson for life.

Wilson faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment as recently as Tuesday afternoon after the affidavit was released.

