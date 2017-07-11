Driver Crashes Into T.J. Maxx Store In Irving

July 11, 2017 10:51 AM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers at a T.J. Maxx in Irving were forced to close the store on Tuesday morning after a car crashed through the front doors. This happened in the 7700 block of MacArthur Boulevard, at the MacArthur Park Shopping Center.

According to police at the scene, an elderly male driver in a gray Honda Accord said that his car’s brakes failed in the shopping center’s parking lot. The driver struck an unoccupied silver Toyota Corolla before careening across the lot and into the front doors of the T.J. Maxx store.

(credit: Andy Abbott/CBSDFW.COM)

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Officials have not released his name.

Employees at the T.J. Maxx location said that the store would open sometime in the afternoon, once crews were able to clean up the mess and repair the front entrance.

