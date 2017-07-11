Man Buying Cell Phone Robbed, Assaulted

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to identify and find a young man they say robbed and beat another man who had shown up to buy a cell phone.

Police said the incident happened on Monday, June 26 around 6:30 p.m. at 1200 Woodview Lane.

The victim met the suspect on the app 5miles: Buy and Sell Used Stuff Locally, and agreed to purchase a cell phone.

During the exchange, police said the young man with the phone attacked the victim.

The victim was not severely beaten and will survive his injuries.

Police said the suspect is believed to be 16 to 18 years old, with black hair and glasses. He is about 5’7” tall and weighs 170 pounds; he was last seen wearing a red Puma T-shirt and black Adidas pants.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information on the crime can call Detective Berry at (214) 671-3995. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).