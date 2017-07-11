Manfred Says Judge Can Become Face Of The Game

MIAMI (AP) – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Aaron Judge is the kind of player “who can become the face of the game.”
Speaking to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Manfred called Judge “absolutely phenomenal.”
He said: “I mean there is no other word to describe it. He is a tremendous talent on the field and really appealing off the field.”
The New York Yankees rookie, who leads the major leagues with 30 home runs, won Monday night’s All-Star Home Run Derby.
