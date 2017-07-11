ME’s Office: Bones Found In Southlake Are Human

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner and Southlake Police have confirmed that the bones found Monday are human.
The Medical Examiner’s office will now conduct tests to determine if the bones are male or female.
Southlake Police say they will continue to work with the ME’s office to determine the identity of the person and the cause of death. Police added that the process is likely to take several months.
The bones were found in a dense, wooded area off the 1300 block of North White Chapel Boulevard.
Southlake Police say the bones, discovered by a utility worker around 3:15 p.m. Monday, were scattered and “appeared to have been here for some time.”
