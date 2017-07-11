North Texas Kids Wield A Big Stick!

ROANOKE (CBS11 SPORTS) – The students at ATA Martial Arts School do not take a summer break. They don’t have time. “You’ve got to put in a ton of work,” said 11-year-old Taylor Maldondo.

The gym is full of activity as Master Scott Morrison oversees and trains students in Taekwondo who have championship hopes and dreams. Two of his students have claimed titles in the last year.

“I love to go out there and try my hardest” said Ashlee Whaley, a 9-year-old student and champion.

“I would love to take credit for everything,” Morrison said before a recent training session with his students who are a “hard working group (who are) easy to work with.”

That includes 10-year-old Rebecca McClain.

McClain won an American Taekwondo Association World Championship in tradition weapons. That means she is good at swinging a sword.

“Weapons was my passion, because I am really good with the sword… which is my weapon of choice.” McClain told CBS11 Sports.

It has proved to be a perfect choice.

And so has teaching for Scott Morrison.

Master Morrison has competed in Taekwondo for 20 years, and is a reigning world champion. His focus has changed in the last six months. By opening the ATA Martial Arts School in Roanoke, he is turning his attention to the future of the sport.

His students.

Morrison said Taekwondo instills “confidence, self assurance, respect, discipline, courtesy, focus – all of those things which help them achieve goals not only in Taekwondo, but in life.”