Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “I Wanna Be A Cowboy”

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Recently returning from the Texas coast, my family and I were listening to Sirius XM ’80s On 8 with their version of “summer songs.” Some of the songs they played had absolutely nothing to do about summer per se… they just debuted in the summer! And one such song was “I Wanna Be a Cowboy.”

Boys Don’t Cry was a 1980s British pop-rock/new wave band founded by keyboardist Nick Richards shortly after he had purchased the Maison Rouge Recording Studios in London. Other members included Brian Chatton, Jeff Scopardi, Nico Ramsden and Mark Smith. They were discovered by electronica/dance producer Paul Oakenfold who was working as a talent scout for Profile Records in London.

“I Wanna Be a Cowboy” was an international hit in 1986. In the U.S., it peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Even though the band released a couple of albums after this song was released, they are technically considered a one hit wonder band. Written by members of the group themselves, the lyrics go like this:

Riding on the range,

I’ve got my hat on,

I’ve got my boots dusty. I’ve got my saddle

On my horse.

He’s called… T-T-T-T-T-Trigger

Of course. I wanna be a cowboy

And you can be my cowgirl

I wanna be a cowboy

And you can be my cowgirl

I wanna be a cowboy

For some reason, every time I hear this song, I start thinking of longtime New York radio personality Don Imus, who (along with his late brother, Fred) grew up on a ranch. Later, they owned and operated the Imus Ranch in Ribera, New Mexico for a number of years that helped kids with cancer.

So, here it is… from the summer of 1986… Boys Don’t Cry with “I Wanna Be a Cowboy.”