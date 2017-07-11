Trump Jr. Posts Emails Of Conversation Over Clinton & Russia Materials

July 11, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Campaign, Donald Trump Jr., email, Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump, russia

Donald Trump Jr. posts emails that promised him material on Clinton, part of Russian government support for Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. has released an email chain that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump’s eldest son said he was posting the emails “in order to be totally transparent.”

The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information. 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch