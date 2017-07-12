How Big Is The Antarctica Iceberg?

(CBS Local) – One of the largest icebergs on record has broken off from Antarctica.

According to researchers, the massive iceberg split off from the continent’s Larsen C ice shelf.

The discovery is even more chilling because of the frozen mass’s size. The iceberg reportedly weighs in at around one trillion tons.

It’s more than 2,200 square miles in size, making it about as large as the state of Delaware and four times as big as the city of London.

It reportedly could fill most of Lake Michigan, one of the world’s largest freshwater lakes.

“The iceberg is one of the largest recorded… It may remain in one piece but is more likely to break into fragments. Some of the ice may remain in the area for decades,” said Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University.

Researchers in Europe suggest the break up of Larsen C may raise sea levels by several inches in the future.