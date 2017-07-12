Dallas Family Grieves Marine Killed In Plane Crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas family is in mourning after finding out Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden, 31, was one of 15 Marines killed Monday in a military plane crash.

Snowden graduated from Highland Park High School in 2004. His family said he was heavily involved in his faith. They belong to the Church of the Incarnation on McKinney Avenue near Uptown where his mother works.

Understandably, this is an extremely difficult time for all of them.

One of Snowden’s friends expressed his grief on Facebook, posting, “He served Jesus and his country everyday and loved it… especially Texas, his family and the Dallas Cowboys. He died doing what he loved.”

Fifteen Marines and a Navy Corpsman were killed when their military plane from a reserve unit in New York crashed in a field in Mississippi about 85 miles north of Jackson.

Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson, 46, was one of the fifteen. He lived in New York but met and married his wife in Fort Worth shortly after 911. His father said he planned to retire next year and move to Montana.

One Marine General said the plane appears to have developed problems while high in the air. Authorities don’t suspect foul play in but there’s at least one criminal investigation against someone for removing debris from the crash site.

While the two impact sites are about a mile apart, smaller debris scattered more widely, posing a possible danger to bystanders

Authorities are still searching and cleaning up crash site.