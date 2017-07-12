Dan’s Wednesday Weather – July 12, 2017

*Normal High: 95…Normal Low: 75*
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index low 100’s. Wind: South: 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky…MUGGY! Watch out for the skeeters! Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10 mph.
- WEATHER HEADLINES
- 02” surplus of rain at DFW. Others fare MUCH better for 2017.
- Keeping it dry, hot and humid today and tomorrow. Heat index 102-105.
- Storms return Friday though most of the weekend.
- Slightly cooler temps as well!
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-105.
Friday: Partly cloudy, continued hot. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 105. Increasing storms chances after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of storms. Cooler. High: Near 90.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of storms. High: Low 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid. Isolated daytime storms. High: Mid 90s.