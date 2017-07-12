Gymboree Closing 350 Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.
The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it is mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will still have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.
The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday. That includes three Gymboree stores in Plano and the location at the Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville. It also includes the Crazy 8 stores in Southlake and Watauga. Click here to see the full list.
