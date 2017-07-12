Happy 45th Birthday, CBS-FM!

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This month in 1972, WCBS-FM in New York City became the place for New York’s Greatest Hits.

Some of radio’s best personalities have been on the air there. Their longtime morning man was Harry Harrison, the “Morning Mayor.” Harrison had a distinguished career at WMCA 570 and later 770 WABC until joining CBS-FM in 1980. Today, that slot is manned by Scott Shannon, another longtime New York radio veteran who was previously at Z100 (WHTZ-FM) and 95.5 PLJ (WPLJ-FM) before joining CBS-FM a couple of years ago. (I used to listen to Shannon at Q105 WRBQ-FM in Tampa in the early 1980s, when I lived there, before he headed to The Big Apple.)

There is no way I can list all of the other extraordinary talent that has been through CBS-FM, but a partial list includes: Ron Lundy, Lenny Block, Dan Daniel, Bill Brown, Joe McCoy, Bob Shannon, Sue O’Neill, Big Jay Sorenson, Norm N. Nite, Bobby Jay, Jack Spector, Mike Fitzgerald, Pat St. John, “Brooklyn’s Own” Joe Causi, Randy Davis, Wolfman Jack, Broadway Bill Lee, Patty Steele, Dave Stewart, Michael Maze, Joe Nolan, Cousin Brucie and Brad Blanks. For a short period of time, the station experimented with a ‘Jack FM’ style format of no personalities, but canceled it fairly quickly and reverted back to what they had been doing.

One piece of trivia on WCBS-FM involves its sister station, Newsradio 880 WCBS, which is celebrating 50 years of all news this year. When WCBS 880 dropped its previous format and went all news in August 1967, a small plane clipped its tower located on Harbor Island and knocked the station off the air. CBS management decided to move forward with the launch anyway… on 101.1 WCBS-FM!

CBS-FM ranks consistently in the top five most listened to radio stations in New York and, with the radio.com app, you can hear them worldwide wherever you are.

Enjoy these CBS-FM jingles! Happy Anniversary!