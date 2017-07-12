Kim Kardashian West: Streaks On Table Were Marble, Not Drugs

July 12, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: cocaine, Drugs, kim kardashian, Kim Kardashian West

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kim Kardashian West is clearing things up after some of her social media followers claimed to see lines of cocaine on a table in the background of one of her posts.

Kardashian West posted a Twitter video Tuesday explaining that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table at a hotel she’s staying at is just part of the table’s marble stone. She showed up close shots of the table.

On Monday, she initially posted she thought the streaks might be leftover sugar from some candy her kids were eating.

Kardashian West admonished those who thought the streaks were drugs, saying, “I have kids. It’s just not my lifestyle. I’ve never been like that.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

