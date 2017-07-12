Man Arrested For Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Park

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at Shands Park on Friday, July 7.
Alberto Martinez, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of capital murder. Investigators continue to follow all leads, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Police said this incident appears to involve an ongoing dispute between the individuals involved, and not a random act of violence.
Two men were found dead shot to death at the park around 11:15 p.m. that night.
The victims who died were identified as Lazarious Harrell, 18, and Shohn Richard Cowen Jr, 20, both of Mesquite.
