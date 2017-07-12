Mother Arrested After Child Rescued From Hot Car

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police officers pulled a 2-year-old from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The outside temperature was approximately 92 degrees at the time.
Police said officers were able to extricate the child safely from the vehicle and after paramedics checked the child, they determined the 2-year-old did not need to go to a hospital.
The child’s mother, Schytique Laqueta Jenkins, was arrested at the scene and charged with “abandon endanger child w/intent to return.”
Jenkins is being held on a $10,000 bond.
The child was released to another family member.
So far seven children have died in hot cars in Texas this year.