NFL RB DeAngelo Williams Bashes Cowboys Fans

July 12, 2017 3:31 PM
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – NFL free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams has put a target in the shape of a star on his back.

DeAngelo Williams #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Williams told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he wanted to play next season despite being a 34-year-old running back.

The former Carolina Panther and Pittsburgh Steeler said he’d consider 27 teams and the Cowboys aren’t one of them.

Williams has his reasons. He told Schefter he grew up a 49ers fan and doesn’t like America’s team.

He then went a step further and challenged Cowboys fans.

“The Cowboys, they win. They just don’t ever show up during the playoffs,” he said. “They always disappear in the playoffs. I’ve got a great depiction of the Cowboys’ fan base. During the regular season last year, they were on Cloud Nine. You couldn’t tell them anything because they were going to win the ‘ship—that’s all they said. Fans just got extremely super annoying. And then, the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt—the excuses start flowing. It’s just amazing to me. That fan base just in general, they can’t handle defeat.”

Dallas is clearly full at the running back position, so I don’t think Jerry and company will have any problems with an aging running backs thoughts, anyways.

Williams also listed the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars as the other three teams he wouldn’t consider suiting up for.

