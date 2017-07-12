Oncor Closing Downtown Fort Worth Streets For Utility Work

July 12, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: closing, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Convention Center, Houston Street, oncor, streets, Texas, Throckmorton, Traffic

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Two streets near the Convention Center in downtown Fort Worth are going to be closed today for underground work by utility crews.

Oncor crews will be closing two streets in downtown Fort Worth so crews can work in the manholes.

Houston Street north between 11th and 9th Streets will be closed. The southbound side of Houston will have the left lane taken away.

Throckmorton will also be shut down in that area.

According to Oncor, the work is scheduled to start around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch