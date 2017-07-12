Oncor Closing Downtown Fort Worth Streets For Utility Work

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Two streets near the Convention Center in downtown Fort Worth are going to be closed today for underground work by utility crews.
Oncor crews will be closing two streets in downtown Fort Worth so crews can work in the manholes.
Houston Street north between 11th and 9th Streets will be closed. The southbound side of Houston will have the left lane taken away.
Throckmorton will also be shut down in that area.
According to Oncor, the work is scheduled to start around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.