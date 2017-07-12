Shop Owners Warns Of Phone Scam After Losing $400

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A local store owner is telling his story of falling victim to a phone scam in hopes that others won’t do the same.

Shane Walker owns Flower Reign, a gift and flower shop along Dallas’ popular Cedar Springs road. He says on Wednesday shortly after noon he received a call from a man claiming to be a representative from Oncor Electric. The man told him the power to his store was about to be cut off for non-payment.

He then demanded Walker buy a pre-paid money card and load it up with $400, and then read back the card number in order to stop the disconnection service.



Walker says he worried his coolers that preserve his flowers would be turned off and ultimately decided to do what the caller asked. “I totally believed him. With all my heart especially seeing Oncor on the phone on the caller ID. He instructed us exactly how to do it.”

After the transactionWalker says he started connecting the dots. He called his electric company to verify and it turned out he didn’t owe any money, and ONCOR confirmed they never called.

Walker was scammed for $400.

“I was a victim today, but I will tell you one thing it will never happen to me again.”

Kris Spears from Oncor says this isn’t the first time someone ran a scam like this claiming to work for Oncor.

“Unfortunately the summer months bring out these scammers, and this problem is not unique to Oncor,” says Spears.

Spears reminds people that Oncor never collects payments from utility customers, and they never go inside people’s homes.