Some DISD Members Against 'Bathroom Bill' In Special Session

July 12, 2017 12:40 PM By Kristin Weisell
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – As members of the Texas legislature return to Austin for a special session, some Dallas ISD leaders are pushing back.

A few Dallas Independent School District trustees are speaking out against the plans for the upcoming special session, which will include another attempt to push forward the controversial bathroom bill.

Dallas ISD board member Miguel Solis says in his seven years with the DISD the issue has never come up. He calls the bathroom bill an unnecessary solution.

“What this does, the bathroom bill, is basically marginalize an already marginalized group of children…and DISD knows how to handle our local issues” said Solis.

Solis says he’s frustrated the special session in Austin will be devoted to things like the bathroom bill instead of other pressing issues like school reform and finance.

While individual Dallas ISD school board members may have their own feelings on the bathroom bill, Solis says the administration speaks with one voice, and opposes any legislation that discriminates against students.

