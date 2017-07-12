Two Men Arrested Following Fight On Southwest Flight

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two men were arrested Tuesday following a fist fight on a Southwest Airlines flight.
Two unidentified men are now facing charges after starting a fight on a Southwest Airlines flight that was traveling from Austin to Chicago.
According to reports, the two men began arguing and throwing punches in the cabin right after takeoff from Austin-Bergstrom International airport.
The Captain immediately turned the plane around and landed back in Austin, and the two men were arrested by Austin Police.
The rest of the passengers arrived in Chicago three and a half hours late.