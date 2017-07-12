Two Men Arrested Following Fight On Southwest Flight

July 12, 2017 7:01 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two men were arrested Tuesday following a fist fight on a Southwest Airlines flight.

According to reports, the two men began arguing and throwing punches in the cabin right after takeoff from Austin-Bergstrom International airport.

The Captain immediately turned the plane around and landed back in Austin, and the two men were arrested by Austin Police.

The rest of the passengers arrived in Chicago three and a half hours late.

