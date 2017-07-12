Two Injured Following Carjacking, Chase With Dallas Police

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One suspect and one police officer are in the hospital following a carjacking that ended in a crash overnight.
According to Dallas Police, a SUV was carjacked off Lake June in the Pleasant Grove area around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities located the vehicle and a chase began with the suspect refused to stop.
Several police units followed the SUV until the driver crashed into another vehicle near Jim Miller and Military Parkway.
Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Dallas police car was also hit and was damaged. The officer was also transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.