Two Injured Following Carjacking, Chase With Dallas Police

July 12, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: carjacking, Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, pleasant grove, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One suspect and one police officer are in the hospital following a carjacking that ended in a crash overnight.

According to Dallas Police, a SUV was carjacked off Lake June in the Pleasant Grove area around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities located the vehicle and a chase began with the suspect refused to stop.

Several police units followed the SUV until the driver crashed into another vehicle near Jim Miller and Military Parkway.

85ee271966c947e3bf33fdca920f041e Two Injured Following Carjacking, Chase With Dallas Police

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Dallas police car was also hit and was damaged. The officer was also transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch