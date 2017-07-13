2 Killed In Plane Crash Near Tyler Airport

TYLER (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed after a private twin-engine plane crashed near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport this morning.

Both the pilot and passenger died after the Piper PA-31 went down shortly after takeoff. The identites of those killed have not been released but Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler said, “I can confirm that one of those folks is local… local to this area.”

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the plane took off just after 8:00 a.m. and crashed shortly after. Officers began searching when they received several reports that a plane had gone down. They found the aircraft in a nearby pasture. Wells said it was “heavily damaged.”

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are headed to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified.

Officials have not said where the plane was headed.

The identities of those killed won’t be released until family notifications have been made.