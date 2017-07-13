Abbott To Detail Texas Vision During Campaign Announcement

July 13, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: campaign announcement, Facebook Live, Governor Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is promising to “lay out a vision to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America” on Friday in San Antonio, when he’s expected to formally announce his reelection campaign.

Abbott said in a Facebook video late Thursday that he’ll unveil “the next step in our campaign” on Friday, the fourth anniversary of a San Antonio event where he unveiled his original gubernatorial run.

No major Democrat has yet offered to run against Abbott, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has denied rumors he could challenge the governor during the 2018 Republican primary.

In the video, Abbott bragged about signing a “sanctuary city” law empowering police to inquire about peoples’ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops, which opponents are suing to block as unconstitutional.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch