Amphibious Plane Flips In Texas Lake During Landing

July 13, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: amphibious airplane, amphibious plane, Austin, Lake Travis, Pace Bend Park, Texas lake, travis county

LAGO VISTA, Texas (AP) — A small amphibious airplane has crashed into a Central Texas lake while attempting a landing.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service said on its Twitter feed that the lone occupant of the plane escaped without injury.

The EMS officials say the crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Travis near Pace Bend Park, about 20 miles northwest of Austin. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine aircraft flipped over during the landing attempt. The aircraft was being towed to shore for investigation.

EMS officials say the water at the crash site is 120 feet deep.

It wasn’t yet clear where the plane was coming from or going to.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch