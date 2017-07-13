Amphibious Plane Flips In Texas Lake During Landing

LAGO VISTA, Texas (AP) — A small amphibious airplane has crashed into a Central Texas lake while attempting a landing.
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service said on its Twitter feed that the lone occupant of the plane escaped without injury.
The EMS officials say the crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Travis near Pace Bend Park, about 20 miles northwest of Austin. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine aircraft flipped over during the landing attempt. The aircraft was being towed to shore for investigation.
EMS officials say the water at the crash site is 120 feet deep.
It wasn’t yet clear where the plane was coming from or going to.
